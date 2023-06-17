Milias: A kick in the assessments; property values skyrocket, along with appeals of tax bills to come

Elizabeth Milias



May’s property valuation notices hit like a ton of bricks. While statewide property assessments rose 30% to 70%, Pitkin County is up 85% in cumulative market value, the highest in Colorado.

The COVID-era urban exodus dramatically impacted our real-estate market, resulting in drastic assessment increases, some as high as 324%.

I called the Pitkin County Assessor’s Office to learn how they specifically arrived at the new assessed values.

Property value calculations are based on real-estate sales that occurred during the 18 months between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, a unique period of time when both residential and non-residential property sales prices skyrocketed. Gov. Jared Polis stepped in with temporary relief, but even at reduced assessment rates (6.76% residential, 27.9% non-residential), projections for property tax increases loom large.

In a perfect storm, in 2020 voters also repealed the Gallagher Amendment, which had long benefited homeowners with its 45%-55% tax burden, split with businesses. Under Gallagher, as residential property values increased, assessed values came down. But resultant tax collections, especially in rural areas, eventually declined so much that services were threatened without a commercial tax base to rely on. The repeal was intended to freeze assessment rates while preserving funding for public services. Then came the real-estate market insanity.





For reference, the elected assessor’s role is one of department administration. Property values are determined by county appraisers who divide the county into 15 economic areas, such as city of Aspen, east Aspen, town of Snowmass Village, Brush Creek, Woody Creek, the Frying Pan, etc. They then divide each economic area into proximate neighborhoods.

Real-estate sales data from the designated 18-month time frame is plotted for each neighborhood. A price per square foot is assigned to each neighborhood based on these sales.

In a mass appraisal, the neighborhood price/sf is then assigned to every property in that neighborhood. The appraisers then assign a “quality” to each individual property that incorporates information from building permits, the last inspection of the property, as well factors such as views, based on best available information.

The outcome is neighborhood assessments on a bell curve that reflect the disparity between proximate properties and take into account the “quality rating” of the individual properties.

If you are thinking “subjective,” you wouldn’t be far off. There most certainly are outliers and cases where there aren’t proximate comps. It then falls to the appraisers to “find” comps.

I hope you appealed if you believe you have a case. The county expects it. They’ve received nearly 4,000 appeals this year. Appealing is not viewed negatively or as confrontational, merely the property owner’s opportunity to make a case. If you have an upcoming hearing, be prepared to make one, and know that you can ask to see the comps used by the appraiser in determining your assessed value.

So it’s not arbitrary, nor is it a computer algorithm. It’s a 17,000-property human endeavor. Just pray you don’t get Mick Ireland as your hearing officer. Yes, the old class warrior and wealth redistributor has again been contracted by the Board of Equalization to sit in judgment on local cases!

On the commercial front, “non-residential” properties always saw their assessed values go up, but never dramatically like this. Even held to a 27.9% rate, the new property values will make commercial taxes even more outrageous, which only portends one thing: higher prices.

Commercial real estate in Aspen is structured on triple net (NNN) leases. No landlord pays property taxes. In addition to rent, the tenant pays the property tax, maintenance, and insurance — costs that are passed onto the consumer.

As a hypothetical example, say Paradise Bakery pays $90,000/year in taxes as part of their NNN. If the property tax increases 30%, their NNN reflects $120,000 in taxes. When those delicious cookies sell for $3.65 a piece, Paradise is on the hook to sell an additional 8,219 cookies just to stay even. Any wonder why “local shops” can’t make it in Aspen? It’s the taxes, not the landlords!

Speaking of landlords, their net operating income is from rent received. That income, when divided by the current market value of the property, yields the capitalization rate — aka, the rate of return. As assessed values increase, the cap rate declines. It’s pretty straightforward to see how lower cap rates are likely to drive rents upward. The consumer absorbs this in addition to inevitable increases in NNN, that is, if the businesses can survive.

There are over 50 taxing districts in Pitkin County depending on where you live. Each was enabled by local voters to levy taxes. Colorado Mountain College recently elected to temporarily decrease its mill levy to reduce the taxpayers’ burden. This magnanimous step should be immediately emulated by all other taxing authorities either voluntarily or at the formal urging of the Board of County Commissioners. Garfield County set an example by reducing its mill levy and encouraging its taxing entities to follow suit.

Perhaps we need a citizens’ petition to lobby the county commissioners to act. Anyone interested in leading the charge? I’ll help.

Each tax district must come back to the voters to extend their mill levies in the future. Let’s see who steps up to help us out today. Voters have a long memory. Contact TheRedAntEM@comcast.net .