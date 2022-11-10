Merritt: Don’t forget today!

Letter to the editor

Veterans Day ceremonies will be conducted at the Veterans Memorial at the Aspen Fire House, 420 E. Hopkins Ave., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, observing the memorial’s 35th anniversary.

The public is cordially invited. Veterans are encouraged to wear items of military memorabilia.

Grassroots Community TV, Channel 12, will present interviews of local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project throughout the day.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Aspen Elks Lodge #224 invites all attendees to join in their annual Veterans Day luncheon, which also will be held at the Fire House.

On Nov. 11, we honor all those who served and gave their all. Thank a veteran on Veterans Day!





Dick Merritt

Lt. Col., U.S. Marine Corps (Ret)