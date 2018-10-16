Meredith Carroll: Passing offseason time with a puzzle
October 16, 2018
Those not from Aspen are often puzzled about what year-round residents do here during the shoulder season. Of course that's not really a puzzle: We relish the peace, quiet and delightful weather — sometimes with a crossword and cup of coffee (or something stronger). Happy offseason!
Across
1. Hyman Ave. ____
2. You came for winter but stayed for ____
5. ____ Pharmacy
7. First name in Pitco law enforcement
10. Aspen tap?
13. Aspen's nature org.
14. Uninvited house guest?
15. Diamond of the Frying Pan?
16. Two words that drive an Aspen debate in circles?
17. Ultimate ____
18. Make America ____ Again (sign for VP Pence)
21. Summer camp for smarty pants?
25. Aspen's Hilton?
26. The poop drops here?
28. A local's favorite offseason retreat
29. The spirit of Aspen crud
33. Bike-happy group
35. Closest place for an affordable meal
36. Aspen's real estate?
38. Aspen's anti-aging strategy?
39. Woody ____
40. Coveted Aspen initials
41. Six-inch ____
42. Aspen blonde?
44. First name in Aspen politics
45. Aspen's second-favorite powder?
46. Aspen's favorite Dickens' character
Down
1. Loose at the Bells?
3. Two words synonymous with laughter 4 Christmas morning, to Aspen adults
5. Aspen's must-have accessory?
6. Part-time ____
8. It wasn't filmed in Aspen
9. Housewife Hill
11. An Aspen nickname and Oscar-nominated film 12 Many an Aspen ski bum
19. The cougar den?
20. ____, it's Aspen
22. Roaring ____ River
23. One way into Aspen?
24. Sheriff candidate of '69
27. Walter ____
28. Flat short cut?
30. What Vail has in its backyard that Aspen doesn't
31. Aspen's least-favorite holiday?
32. Star above Independence Pass? 34 Last name in skiing
37. Aspen's most populous profession 40 No. of powder-day friends?
43. ____ Mountain
