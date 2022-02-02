Meredith Carroll: Olympic training regimen or middle-aged girls’ Vegas getaway?
Muck Off
— Divine from a young age that you are destined for greatness
— Assess your physical fitness
— Pick a sport
— Visualize success
— Practice daily affirmations
— Identify financing
— Invest in high-quality supplements
— Locate a training facility
— Get a coach
— Overspend on preparations
— Limit refined sugar intake
— Ensure accountability by training with a partner or in a group
— Matching outfits
— Study your competition
— Trash talk your competition
— Dream of gold
— Train early in the day
— Train late at night (see also: train early in the day)
— Conclude that sleep is for amateurs
— Lots of coffee
— Regularly consume half your body weight in fluid ounces of water
— Get good at holding in pee
— Get good at peeing in strange places
— Challenge yourself to attain maximum gains
— Pray
— Stretch
— Grow accustomed to wearing tight, skimpy clothes and uncomfortable shoes and for long periods of time
— Don’t eat
— Eat well
— Eat horribly
— Keep eating
— Spend an inordinate amount of time thinking and talking about food
— Grow accustomed to people commenting on how much you eat and talk about food
— Learn not to take big or small losses to heart
— Celebrate victories with alcohol
— Console losses with alcohol
— Ibuprofen
— Establish limits
— Maintain a high personal standard that can be conveniently cast aside
— Electrolytes, electrolytes, electrolytes
— Use sunglasses to block out bright lights
— Curse
— Employ mental toughness
— Tune out the naysayers
— Cleverly hide illegal drug use
— Incorporate recovery techniques, such as foam rolling, stretching and self-induced vomiting
— Overspend on recovery
— Massage
— Shower often to hide the smell
— Have your performance documented
— Analyze footage of your performance
— Delete all unflattering photos
— Share your triumphs on social media
— Exaggerate your winnings for years to come
More at meredithcarroll.com and on Twitter @MCCarroll.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.