Meredith C. Carroll: 2020 Yelp Reviews

* — Very bad, I do not recommend. Would have given zero stars but it wasn’t an option.

* — It broke almost immediately. Customer service has been atrocious. Still haven’t gotten a refund.

** — I was barely there for an hour before the diarrhea started and wouldn’t stop. Gave it two stars though because I ended up reaching my goal weight.

***** — I came for the impeachment and stayed to see Trump lose the election, which yielded more than 50 bonus losses in the past six weeks. Can’t recommend highly enough.

* — We debated giving two stars but then realized there was a whole extra day this year. Totally over-the-top, unnecessary and even a little cruel. Have a heart. Read the room.

* — It was way too long. I’m def not paying for all of this. The supervisor was also very rude and incompetent.

** — It was like being in an escape room where the staff got high, went home, lost the keys and then forgot they had a job. It was mildly thrilling for the first bit but got old really fast.

* — Ordered a case of Corona and got COVID instead. Still never got the beer.

** — Too many snacks, not enough actual meals.

*** — Highly recommend if “feeling alive” isn’t on your list of priorities.

*****— I’m here for the comments.

** — Horrible and expensive. It never worked correctly, not once. Gave it two stars because I found a bag of unwrapped Halloween candy when I was looking for tools in my storage unit.

* — TOTAL SCAM. Can’t believe I fell for it.

* — There were just so many days. They kept coming, one right after the next.

*** — Stopped working after one week. Tried powering off/on and drying it in a bowl of rice but nothing worked. Gave it three stars because I tripped crossing the street and it broke my fall. Also, it fit perfectly in the dumpster.

***** — My sweatpants collection has never been more robust.

* — It went on and on and wouldn’t end. Once I thought it had finally stopped but it turns out my organs had shut down after 17 cans of White Claw and a 52-hour “Ozark” marathon.

*** — There were way too many hours in each day, except for that one when the black fly declared squatters’ rights on Mike Pence’s head. I wish that one could have lasted longer.

** — What was up with the toilet paper? That was really weird.

* — No matter how many times I asked it to put on a mask and maintain a 6-foot distance, it refused and kept coming closer. Made me incredibly uncomfortable and ruined the entire thing.

[edit] Now it looks like it’s trying to creep into 2021. Can someone please alert the authorities.

