Mendel, Mintz: Thanks to fire department

Letter to the editor

We would like to thank the Aspen Fire Department for their assistance with our community Chanukah celebration — coming with their fire truck, flashing lights and all, to the great delight of children and adults.

A special thank you to firefighters Jason Lasser and Sam Rose and all those who made it happen by taking time out of their busy schedule and making our Chanukah celebration the great success it was.

Aspen is blessed to have such wonderful individuals in our amazing community.

Rabbi Mendel and Lieba Mintz

Chabad Jewish Community Center