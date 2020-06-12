Menconi has political skills for these times

We are living through historic times indeed.

Millions are marching through cities around the world to overturn systemic racism. Over 100,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 at the same time as millions of Americans have lost their jobs and their health insurance. With all of this, it is easy to forget the existential crisis of our civilization — climate change.

These are not times for conventional politicians. These times call for bold leaders and big ideas. That is why I am voting for Arn Menconi for state Senate. I have known and worked with Arn and have watched him every day fight for people and the planet. He is continually advocating, innovating and collaborating to solve problems. He doesn’t stop.

He didn’t just start fighting for people of color. He’s been doing it for 25 years. He didn’t just start fighting climate change. He’s been doing it for 25 years.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Whether he’s flying to Washington, D.C., on his own time and dime to lobby for the Green New Deal, or driving to Park City, Utah, for a conference of mountain towns implementing going carbon neutral by 2030, Arn is tireless. Imagine what he could do as our state senator.

Arn has the experience and tenacity as a former Eagle County commissioner for tackling climate change, accomplishing affordable housing and health care and passing immigration reform. He ran a charity for low-income, under-served youth for 20 years, with major outdoor sports industry CEOs and Ivy League deans on his board. He knows how to build the right team to solve complex problems. He listens, learns and never stops fighting.

Western Colorado has a choice in a candidate with real experience, with real results. Vote Arn Menconi for state Senate District 8.

Will Hodges

Carbondale