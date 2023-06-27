Melberg: A nightmare scenario for airport

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Widening of our runway to allow planes with wingspans of 118 feet is a growth generator/facilitator. A new runway allowing the A220 to replace our CRJ700 offers 150 seats versus 78 and is able to fly direct to the NYC, Newark, Boston, and Miami — our nation’s most populated regions. (Potentially other designations when demand warrants).

In anticipation for the number of passengers that could be generated, our present 25,000-square-foot terminal might be scraped for a proposed 80,000-square-foot terminal. Seven gates dropping off 150 passengers at a time begs the question of how many taxis do we need, along with how many more employees will we need to handle the increase in passengers coming into and out of this future airport scenario? Never mind the road traffic compounding an already hideous problem we have from the airport into and out of Aspen.

The FAA’s modeling predicts 90,000 more tourists would be generated by a widened runway. Other folks say growth will be contained by the number of tourist beds we have, which makes more sense. However, our 64% average occupancy rate leaves us with a potential 36% increase without factoring in the new bed base already on the books for Aspen and Snowmass Village.

Should we rejoice and prepare for Christmas and Fourth of July crowds all season long? Airlines are in the business of selling seats, and hotels would love to have full occupancy, so pricing accordingly could achieve their respective goals, leaving our workforce/community exhausted and in further servitude to our tourist-based economy.

With this in mind, common sense tells me the cost of the season pass would go up dramatically, along with blackout days in the winter, and more reservation systems for our summer trails in order to provide the best experience for our new enlarged tourist base.





Get a reservation at the restaurant? Forget about it. We wouldn’t be able to afford it anyway. More traffic? Absolutely. Greater climate impacts? For sure, for every human being has their impact. Quality of life for our community? You decide.

The Pitkin County Board of Commissioners should bring this to a vote!

Tom Melberg

Woody Creek