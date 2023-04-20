McWilliams: Meantime, Aspen safest during COVID, Dakotas most deadly per capita

Letter to the editor

On April 19, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced his bid for president: “I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States …. My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state-corporate power …. We have a new kind of corporate feudalism in our country to commoditize our children … to poison our children and our people, with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, to strip-mine our assets, to hollow out the middle class, and keep us in a constant state of war.”

He also said: “The COVID lockdown was the biggest shift in wealth in human history. And I blame President Trump for the lockdown …. President Trump gets blamed for a lot of things that he didn’t do, and Trump gets blamed for some things that he did do. But the worst thing that he did to this country, to our civil rights, to our economy, to the middle class in this country, was the COVID lockdown.”

“Now, President Trump, in fairness, let me just make this point. He’ll tell people, ‘Well, the lockdown wasn’t my idea. My bureaucrats sold me on it.’ But that’s not a good enough excuse. He was the president of the United States. As Harry Truman said, ‘The buck stops here.'”

Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs