McWilliams: Depleted-uranium tank rounds headed to Ukraine

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

If you voted for Joe Biden in 2020, did you vote to send dirty nuclear bombs for use against Putin in Ukraine?

FYI Biden voters: On June 13, The Wall Street Journal reported the Biden administration will approve sending “depleted-uranium tank rounds” as battlefield ammunition for the M1 Abrams tanks given to Ukraine.

When fired from the 120mm M1 Abrams cannon, the depleted-uranium, armor-piercing ammunition will have a range of 2.5 miles. The M1 Abrams tank is one of the most powerful ground weapons in the U.S. arsenal. The Biden administration will provide Ukraine with depleted-uranium rounds following weeks of internal debate about how to arm and equip the Abrams tanks the U.S. has given to Ukraine.

Most depleted uranium arises as a byproduct of the production of enriched uranium for use as fuel in nuclear reactors and in the manufacture of nuclear weapons. Depleted uranium is a chemically toxic and a radioactive heavy metal, attractive to weapons designers because it is extremely hard and can pierce armor. Conversely, when used as a weapon in battlefield conditions, the spent nuclear fuel is literally a dirty nuclear bomb.

I herein posit that the Biden administration sending dirty nuclear bombs to Ukraine is a crime against humanity itself. If you doubt this, go to Google Images and type in “depleted uranium Iraq” and look at the pictures of the battlefields in Iraq that happened when George W. Bush was president.





Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs