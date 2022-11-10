McWhorter: Where have all the hippies gone?

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Walk around any town in the Roaring Fork Valley, and you can feel the spirit of rebellion and adventure.

For example, in Carbondale, you can feel the hippy culture in the art, stores, and people. The movement of the ’60s and ’70s was instrumental in fostering and advancing a culture of questioning authority.

Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly clear that the spirit of rebellion was a façade. Modern-day hippies and the elder hippies who started the movement and still roam our streets are no more rebels than the World War II generation, which was perceived to be lame because it never questioned “the man.”

You have likely heard the slogans: “Don’t trust the man.” “My body, my choice.” “Make love, not war.”

Fast forward to today, and those slogans have rapidly been proven to be more subjective case-by-case feelings rather than objective truths to the offspring of hippy culture: the progressive left.





“Don’t trust the man!” … but run to him in your defense of feckless bureaucrats, power-hungry politicians, and profiteering pharma companies.

“My body, my choice” … but demand we all inject our bodies with vaccines or loudly support punishing those who exercise bodily autonomy.

“Make love, not war” … yet demand we give more money to Ukraine and remain silent as the situation escalates each day.

True rebellion is questioning all forms of authority regardless of the political party. True rebellion is not wavering from your core principles despite threats from those in power. Hippy culture and its modern version of progressivism is not rebellious; at its core is conforming to a popular narrative and tribalism.

The real irony is Christians have proven to be the actual rebels as of late. As the progressives and hippies run to “the man” for all solutions, people like Jim Tarr at Cornerstone are the ones actually questioning authority. To many Christians, this is not surprising since we read things like Paul’s letter to the Romans: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale