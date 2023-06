Letter to the editor

The annual Aspen Groupthink Fest is upon us. Looking forward to seeing what new narratives these intellectual titans will come up with in their elitist echo chamber to force upon the rest of humanity.

2021 was COVID/vaccines. 2022 was Ukraine. 2023 is all about LGBTQIA+. Maybe 2024 can be a combo of all of them where we will finally be convinced to formally give up our civil liberties for the greater good.

Chase McWhorter

Carbondale