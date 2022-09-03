McPhee: Wrong way to select
Bendon Adams is just another in long line of people who have worked with the city of Aspen and Pitkin County’s planning and zoning departments and left for the private sector to use their knowledge to their benefit.
What if all six of the first demolition applications received were in the same neighborhood? How is that good for anybody? The only way I could support this if they were all around Mark Hunt’s house.
Every application is better or worse than others, depending on the owner’s taste and vision. Some will fit in neighborhoods, and others will not.
All the applications should be reviewed, and six should be chosen on merit, not on the time-stamp on an email.
Jim McPhee
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.