McPhee: Wrong way to select

Bendon Adams is just another in long line of people who have worked with the city of Aspen and Pitkin County’s planning and zoning departments and left for the private sector to use their knowledge to their benefit.

What if all six of the first demolition applications received were in the same neighborhood? How is that good for anybody? The only way I could support this if they were all around Mark Hunt’s house.

Every application is better or worse than others, depending on the owner’s taste and vision. Some will fit in neighborhoods, and others will not.

All the applications should be reviewed, and six should be chosen on merit, not on the time-stamp on an email.

Jim McPhee





Aspen