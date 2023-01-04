McGwier: The music’s back on!

Letter to the editor

In early November, I lamented in this paper the absence of the El Jebel Shrine Pipe and Drum Band and the Air Force Academy band performing entertaining and patriotic music on Saturday during Wintersköl. To my great pleasure, I found out mid-December that the music was back on.

Congratulations to the chain of command for making this important part of Wintersköl happen. Perhaps the chain of command could put this on the website for Wintersköl. Now, hopefully the weather cooperates to allow the Air Force Academy band and El Jebel Pipers to get to Aspen. Enjoy and thank you.

Frank McGwier

Fort Lauderdale, Florida