McGwier: Please keep the patriotic music

Letter to the editor

The celebration of Wintersköl is a wonderful series of events in which tourists and locals join in celebrating the best of the season and what Aspen has to offer. We celebrate together the award luncheon, Soupsköl, the races, the wonderful sculptures, normally the dog fashion show, the music, and the torchlight parade and fireworks.

I am disheartened seeing the next event will not feature the joint concert of patriotic and wonderful music from the Air Force Academy cadets and the El Jebel Shrine Pipe and Drum Band. It is a highlight of the four days of seeing the cadets perform with the Kilted Gentlemen from El Jebel as we celebrate the best of American patriotic music representing those who have served and those who are beginning their service to America.

The cadets provide their own transportation and the CoC provides the gym at Aspen High for the cadets to sleep, feeding the 50 or so cadets — normally pizza both nights, breakfast both days, lunch Saturday, and passes for those cadets who wish to ski Sunday. The El Jebel Shrine members pay their expenses from Denver and are given $500 for their hospitals.

I believe solicitation to various restaurants for meals or to service clubs — such as Rotary for underwriting expenses and certainly Skico for the passes — would be successful and keep this event an integral part of Wintersköl.

This event epitomizes the strength of America with older veterans and cadets performing patriotic music in the difficult conditions of snow or cold of a January afternoon. This brings all in attendance together to celebrate what is good about America and is desperately needed in these times.





We travel from the Bahamas to attend. Please keep the patriotic music. I, like many, have tears of gratitude. God bless America.

Frank McGwier

Fort Lauderdale, Florida