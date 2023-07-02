McGowan: Can we get e-snowmobiles for X?

I’m a former Skico employee curious to know if any advocacy exists for using quieter, electric snowmobiles in place of the loud, smelly, gas-powered snowmobiles used to shuttle athletes to the top of the Buttermilk runs at X Games. Has anyone potentially taken the lead on this?

I’m a serious athlete who enjoys attending and still supports X Games, but the unnecessary noise and carbon monoxide fumes that hover during the week of competition (and pre-comp) seem poorly thought out or disregarded entirely.

Existing, gas-powered snowmobiles could still be available to Ski Patrol for unplanned emergencies. Can we do better for a well-planned event occurring six months from now (and every year thereafter)?

Chris McGowan

Aspen