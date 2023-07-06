McDonald: World’s burning up, and we’re adding more kindling?

Letter to the editor

Our local municipal and county public servants sure talk it up about mitigating climate change, but I double take when they accept new, high-density, historically out-of-scale developments with gigantic massing and carbon footprints. Could it be our elected representatives and their staff are just clueless, or they have tacitly partnered in some sort of symbiotic financial relationship with big-money developers?

This past week, the North American continent witnessed firsthand an unprecedented, simultaneous, statistically improbable trifecta of extreme weather. Heat-induced Canadian mega forest fires, a stationary jet stream heat dome cooking the South, and unprecedented precipitation weather events ravaging the North/ Central states. These are not just rare Black Swan events but a muted prelude to El Nino’s “new normal.”

Unsated greed, fed by discretionary authoritative government overreach is why the Earth is progressing with the anthropogenic sixth extinction of most animal life on land and sea. Current levels of human consumption of the Earth’s natural resources and biosphere are unsustainable.

Most of us should be in agreement that the world’s nations and religions have historically been feckless stewards to the biosphere, the Earth’s natural resources, and their fellow man. If our current management paradigms for government, religion, and capitalism do not comport with maintaining a sustainable biosphere in equilibrium, Earth as we know it is doomed. For this to work will require a set-point limit for world population, which according to our current cultural norms is heresy.

The big-money, fossil-fuel industries easily have bought judicial and public acceptance by advertising and bribing our ambivalent, materialistic congressional representatives with lavish campaign funding. This was helped by our so-called virtuous U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. Our nation’s best government money can buy policy to deny, delay, and deflect addressing climate change in any meaningful way and will eventually kill millions — just to bolster the corporate bottom line and to maintain our politicians’ entitlements.





What does this have to do about the airport expansion and the Lumber Yard employee housing? Everything.

Both developments are manifestations of money, privilege, and greed. Both developments have huge carbon footprints. Where are the spreadsheets revealing the carbon footprint breakdowns of CO2 generated by these developments? Widening Aspen’s airport runway to accommodate larger aircraft — is that really a necessity for Aspen to function?

Both developments together will exceed the aesthetic and functional carrying capacity of the city … unless your standard is New York City and you are willing to marginalize your quality of life for corporate profit.

