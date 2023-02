Letter to the editor

Skippy Mesirow embodies both servant leadership and empathetic leadership at every level in Aspen, and, importantly, he serves as a model for leaders of all types in our divided Nation.

He has shown he’s true to his vow to always listen more than he speaks, to put the “unity” back in community, and to foster lasting change in the affordable housing realm, and that’s just for starters.

Vote Skippy.

Dave Mayer

Basalt