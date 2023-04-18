Matel: Save a school child, vote GOP out

Letter to the editor

In the first 100 days of 2023, there were 146 mass shootings in the United States. The Kaiser Foundation has determined that the leading cause of death in children between the ages of 1 and 19 is from gun violence. Each day, 12 children die from gun violence in America, and another 32 are shot and injured.

I’m an Independent voter, and I see the Republican Party as responsible for not enacting commonsense gun and safety regulations.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is one extremist Republican who needs to go. On Dec. 7, 2021, she posted a Christmas card with all of her four underage children posing with assault rifles. She will not be of any assistance in helping to deal with our children’s current health crisis.

We need to do everything we can to curb gun violence, and voting Republicans out will be a good start.

Karen A Matel





Glenwood Springs