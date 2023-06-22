Masters: Communication binds people together

GrassRoots Community Network

Courtesy image

John Smith passed on last month in Eugene, Oregon, but his legacy continues to live within our community.

In 1971, John founded Grass-Roots Network, the original community-operated television station in the United States. More than that, John wanted to create a unique, egalitarian media. He envisioned a collaborative communications commons, the original social media, a community resource that would enable thousands of regular citizens and non-profits to record, share and preserve a spontaneous historical record of the Roaring Fork Valley for the next five decades.

When I started as executive director at GrassRoots in 2001, its non-judgmental, open-sourced ethos was unsettling for someone who was used to fully controlling video content creation and television production facilities. There was no other media and few businesses of any kind that operated as loosely as GrassRoots.

Discovering John’s 1975 manifesto helped me to understand that the organization is entirely dependent on the ideas and contributions of community members, no matter their status or interest; that its superpower is acceptance of everyone’s point of view; that managing chaos was my new career.

This vision statement remains the touchstone that keeps GrassRoots on mission and continue to embody John’s personality. Here is what he wrote in 1975:





Communication is when you give something of yourself to another person or a group of people, and when they know it.

Communication binds people together. When a relationship works it is because communication works. In the same way, good communication makes a community work. In fact, the words communication and community have the same root: communis, in common. A town is not a true community unless its residents are continually discovering and discussing their common concerns and developing common goals.

In a personal relationship face-to-face communication is most effective. But when we need to address a larger audience about and issue that concerns the entire community, face-to-face communication isn’t enough. We need mass communication: newspapers, radio, television.

Of all the mass media, television comes closest to duplicating our experience of reality. We see it, we hear it, and it takes place in real time. Because of these characteristics, television offers a most effective communications link between members of a community.

Unfortunately, television has been expensive, complicated, and exclusive, with a relatively small group of professionals speaking to the rest of us. Network television, for example, shows us sports, drama, comedy, news, but it almost never shows us ourselves. Because it is national, and therefore general, it can entertain us, inform us, and sell to us, but it cannot respond to us. Thus, we cannot respond to it in any real way. In short, because we cannot participate in network television, it offers little opportunity for making connections between people — particularly within our own community.

But there is another kind of television. It is inexpensive, flexible, inclusive, and responsive. It creates a link between the individual and the community. It is of, by and for the people of the community. It is called community television.

Since 1971, Aspen has had community television, Grass-Roots Network. Grass-Roots offers everyone in the community not only a forum but also the opportunity to learn to create his or her own programs. No view is excluded. No issue is avoided. No experiment is condemned.

All of the programming on Grass-Roots has been created by local residents. They are developing their own creative skills, discovering the rewards of participating with others in community television and finding a new and effective way to speak directly to their fellow residents.

Besides eliminating the exclusiveness of television, Grass-Roots has also reduced the costs and complexity of television production. Financial support comes entirely from the community itself: local contributors, local businesses and foundations, the city, and the county.

John and I soon became literal pen pals. He wasn’t a fan of email. Or anything digital. He stuck with ink and paper as mobile phones took over our lives and GrassRoots transitioned from analogue television to digital production and social media distribution.

John and I discovered that 30 years earlier we had occasionally waved to one another in the hills above Eugene. Battle Creek Road with its covered bridge was my favorite motorcycle loop through the firs and farms. Just across the bridge, John would be working his Crow Farm. He had left Aspen a couple of years earlier to follow his organic farming dream. I was experimenting with film at the U of O. Somehow in the loops of time, that friendly farmer would become a transformational mentor, and I would caretake his legacy.

When John came to a reunion in GrassRoots’ Red Brick studio a few years ago, I asked him what the heck he was thinking when he founded Grass-Roots Network. What was the business plan?

“We didn’t think, not that way,” he replied. “We didn’t have a plan, we just did. The point was to give the people a voice. That’s it. That’s all. And it is wonderful to see it still works. Thanks to this special community for keeping it going.”

As we parted ways for the last time, I asked if he missed the creative energy of the special chaos he had set in motion.

John Smith grinned. “I don’t do media anymore,” he said. “I do life.”

John Masters is the executive director of GrassRoots Community Network is the country’s first and oldest community cable television station.