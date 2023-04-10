Marx: Just brilliant satire

I read Don Rogers’ column in the Times’ April 3 edition and I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or cry. I certainly wasn’t dancing, as he suggests the Daily News staffers were when they published a brilliant collection of satire in their April Fools edition.

What Don doesn’t know, because — like everyone except for one person in his newsroom — hasn’t even been here a full year, is that it is a decades-long tradition for the faux Aspen Daily Planet to take a couple of swings at the competition. It’s a playful, sometimes painful tradition and this year was even more apropos, given the recent fall of what was one of the most talented, experienced newsrooms Aspen has seen in eras.

Don wants to erase history, but Aspenites who pay attention know better. He wants to tell you that the Times is on top, given the number of stories, letters to the editor and page counts that he claims is much more than the Daily News in the last year.

While that may be true, that is not how Aspenites measure credibility, Don. The Times’ stories are fluff, lack substance and are without context most days. The writing reflects a lack of editing, except for perhaps the copy editing occurring in Summit County.

He tells the readers that the Daily News staffers can’t count. How about this for counting? Since Ogden Newspapers Inc. bought the Aspen Times in December of 2021 and local management failed to protect the paper’s editorial integrity because they feared a billionaire bully, 11 of 12 newsroom employees either quit, were forced out or fired. Additionally, two columnists walked away after decades of contributing their wit and wise observations. Other editorial contributors and a handful of non-newsroom employees also have left.





There is no false narrative that Don claims except the one he and his puppeteer bosses continue to try to push, blindly thinking we are a bunch of idiots.

Sadly, the joke is on the community, local journalism and local democracy. Nobody’s dancing, Don, but there is certainly a grave and there is lying going on, still.

Amanda Marx

Hopkins, Minnesota, and Aspen