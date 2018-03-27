Marolt’s joy ride on Gov’t trail is fine-worthy
March 27, 2018
Lucky for Roger Marolt, there's no fine for skiing badly. If there was he'd be broke.
There is, however, a fine for riding your eBike on the Government trail – $100 per the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails bylaws Title 12. The Government trail nonetheless is managed by the Forest Service, and their fines are usually steeper!
Why doesn't your columnist put his money where his mouth is and donate a hundred bucks to ACES?
Him getting busted is a video we would all like to see.
Lo Semple
Aspen
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Club members continue to lose reciprocal privileges at other clubs
- Party remnants at Aspen hotel lead to drug charge
- New Thai restaurant, established faces in new places in Basalt
- Business Monday: Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s Aspen store closes doors after 36 years