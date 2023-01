Letter to the editor

I am sad to learn of the passing of my good friend John Callahan. John and I were one of the first to hike from Aspen to Vail via “Pando,” aka Camp Hale, and Two Elk Creek in 1967. The 87th of the 10th Mountain Division encamped in Aspen and Ashcroft in the summer of 1942 prior to going overseas.

John Callahan was a good friend of all in Aspen. He will be sorely missed by all of us.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen