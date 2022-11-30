Markalunas: Of turbines and light rail

Letter to the editor

Re: Aging Bridge. Wow! Am I feeling old? I remember the 1890 bridge over Castle Creek that preceded the present one built in 1961. Kids would throw rocks off the bridge on to the roof of the old chydro-electric plant that I worked in back in the 1950s and ’60s.

Those were the days when we generated our own clean renewable power. Turbines were slow speed and very durable.

But, with a short-term expediency and with a lack of the long-term consequences, the city of Aspen opted to remove those very durable turbines. What a shame! And, still today, there is opposition to the restoration of clean renewable energy at this city-owned facility.

Unfortunately, there’s still a “let them eat cake“ mentality by some council members. An example of such current backward thinking is the “laissez-faire” attitude of a certain City Council member who has no knowledge of the efficiencies of light rail “vis-a-vis” buses only! RFTA buses do a great job, but we will never have first-class transportation system until we incorporate a valleywide light-rail system into the mix.

