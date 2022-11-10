Markalunas: Now that’s rich

Letter to the editor

Re: Colorado gasoline prices. Check out the price of gas at the only station in Aspen, at the corner of Galena and Main streets.

Top grade sells for $6.10 a gallon! Now, that’s up there in keeping with Aspen’s reputation of being an expensive place to live. As the saying goes: “You’re from Aspen? You must be rich!“

Yes, indeed! You have to be rich to live in this town! And, when you get your next property tax bill, give your council person or commissioner a phone call.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen