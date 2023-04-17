Markalunas: Monastery a wonderful institution

I am sad to learn that our valley will lose the most wonderful and great institution of Saint Benedict’s Monastery.

As we all know, the monastery has been located in the Capital Creek Valley since the late ’50s. We have been blessed to have the Benedictine monks with us these many years.

All of us cherish the memories we have of their kindness and hospitality, Our love and prayers will forever remain with them.

Sincerely, Jim Markalunas

Aspen

