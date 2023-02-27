Markalunas: Gas just part of what’s too much

Wow! Have you noticed the price of gas at Local’s Corner? The top grade is $6.59 a gallon! We might have the highest price gas in the country!

Many years ago, I encountered a gentleman who confused Aspen with Afton, Wyoming. Having discovered his mistake, he commented: “You’re from Aspen! You must be rich“ The segue to that statement is: You have to be rich!

Wait until you get your property tax bill! You will need a county commissioner’s salary to pay it! Yes indeed! The times have indeed changed!

No ordinary person can afford to live in Aspen. Yes indeed! Only the rich can live here now! I grew up here in the ’40s and I remember renting a house in the ’50s for $50 a month!

Check out our local papers today! Yes indeed! Only the rich can live here now! So the high gas prices at Local’s Corner only reflect the greed that keeps on taking your money. So pay up, and shut up! Because no one, except for a few, care!





Jim Markalunas

Aspen