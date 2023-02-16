Markalunas: ‘Do nothing’ approach to transportation

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Listening to the comments of the Aspen City Council members at their meeting of Feb. 13 was a revelation to me and the general public of an exercise in a “do nothing” policy by our present council in public transportation options.

It’s all talk and no constructive action. That’s the way it’s been for the last 20 or more years since we demonstrated the possibilities of a light-rail option for our Roaring Fork Valley. Yes, indeed! “It’s all blow and no go!” by our current Aspen City Council.

With our present “do nothing” council, Aspen citizens, working folks, and visitors will never experience a first-class public transportation system.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen