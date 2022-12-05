Markalunas: Best travel option for valley

Great column by John Colson on trains in the Ukraine! Yes indeed! Light rail is the ultimate and most practical way to solve the long term transportation problems of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Our bus system is great but will never be able to provide the first class travel service as experienced in Europe and Japan. Only rail can do so!

Only until we change our current leadership’s thinking will light rail become a solution for our valley: “So get on the bus Gus and don’t you fuss, cause rail not for us!”

Jim Markalunas

Aspen