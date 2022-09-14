Markalunas: Anywhere USA?
It’s time for a name change! Aspen is no longer a quiet, small town. Gone are those quiet times of the past. Now, it’s constant construction and traffic!
Perhaps a few suggestions are in order! Such as: Chaos City, Traffic Town or Anywhere, USA.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
