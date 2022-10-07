Marco: Thankful for Buddy Program

Letter to the editor

I, Juan Marco, am very thankful for the Buddy Program. The Buddy Program has helped me a lot through middle school. It has made a very big positive impact on me because of the many friends I have made and grown to care about.

I have many very happy and enjoyable memories from the Buddy Program and participating in the LEAD Program. Those things include camping trips, meetups and just activities in general.

I am also very thankful for the instructors and teachers that I have met a long the way. They are wonderful people, and they really care about us.

Juan Marco

Aspen