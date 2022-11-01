Maple: They have more than enough

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

In 2014, for the first time in 40 years, the Aspen Ambulance District asked voters to more than double their mill levy/tax collections. In asking for the 2014 tax increase, officials calculated the proposed mill levy would cover debt service on a new ambulance barn and staff headquarters facility and meet ongoing operational requirements.

The result has been a 3.5-times increase in AAD’s property tax revenue, thanks to the 2014 mill levy increase combined with increases in the tax base. Another big bump in tax revenue can be expected, based on the run-up in real-estate values over the past couple of years.

The population and emergency services needs of the community have not significantly changed since 2014 — service calls have increased by just 25% compared to the 350% increase in tax revenue.

AAD is now asking to again more than double their mill levy and property-tax revenue. The district and its operator, Aspen Valley Hospital, needs to adjust its operations and/or patient/customer billings to balance its budget rather than seek increases in tax revenue.

Please vote no to Aspen Ambulance District Issue 6A property-tax increase.





Mike Maple

Aspen