Maple: The price of bread different than the story told

Letter to the editor

Wow! Recently, I visited Louis Swiss for the first time in the new year and since the takeover by Jill Soffer with Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman of MML Hospitality.

While McGuire “acknowledged it’s important to maintain the character, charm, and affordability of Louis Swiss” — as foretold by letter writer Laurel Miller based on experience with MML in their home of Austin — apparently, it is not that important.

To celebrate the new year and new ownership, the price of a loaf of sourdough bread was raised 75% from an already impressive $8 to $14. For me, this represents another blow to the Aspen experience.

While I love high-quality bread, I have visited Louis Swiss for the last time. Thankfully, there is an option for superior pastries and amazing baguettes at reasonable prices just down the street — French Pastry Café at 111 ABC.

Mike Maple





Aspen