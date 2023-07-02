Maple: Competence equals freedom

As the 225th anniversary of our independence from the British Empire approaches, there’s no better time to contemplate such an intricate idea as freedom — a concept America has long touted as its defining quality — even in the midst of perhaps the largest slave trade ever executed on this planet.

And yet democracy extended to all equally (which it rarely is) remains the best way our species has allowed each of us to grasp at something as convoluted and ethereal as freedom.

The wish to be free has been embedded in nearly every people, from every nation to tribe, from every family to individual. That wish is often exemplified in the counter-cultural instinct to leave, to weather the unknown alone in pursuit of an idea. Our ancestors traversed the globe following food, but they diverged, forming new bands, new families, languages and customs each to rid themselves of the culture of their time: to be free.

Freedom is usually defined by choice, or more likely limitation. It is the power to act, think or speak as one wants without hindrance or restraint — a state of being realistically only accomplished in total isolation, for try as we might among our peers there is a social consequence in every word or action, even in our silence and inaction. It is the absence of subjugation to foreign domination. Or the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.

And yet our lives are defined by endless restrictions, the limitations of our biology, the limitations of our desire, no matter how free we seem — be it king or peasant, freemason or mystic — we are all forced to constantly breathe, 8-16 breaths a minute.





Mystics have attempted to free themselves from these restrictions to find some kind of freedom in the absence of breath. Some claim to find nirvana and escape the cycle in the moments between breaths. To date, the longest reprieve from the chains of breath is attributed to Budimir Sobat, who relinquished his manacles for 25 minutes—an astounding feet — in which he was no doubt restrained in every moment by the wish to breathe.

The list of our enslavements goes on to the essentials we can only escape in death. The need for water, food and shelter. And yet in a strange twist, our species has been so successful at stockpiling food and water that we have at least temporarily freed ourselves from the constant obsession with such things. Alas, our current methods seem to be destroying our biosphere to such a degree that perhaps in our lifetime, all of us will once again be forced to constantly pay homage, worship and enslavement to these precious essentials.

Some say that we only really have one choice, to end it all or to endure.

Others claim that the only freedom worth pursuing is the freedom from fear — which often can only be relinquished by enslaving ourselves to the safety of a community, for only together do we provide the net and the spear which can catch us when we stumble and thrust when we need to rumble.

Yet others claim that discipline equals freedom, that by enslaving ourselves to regiment we relinquish our limitations. Others claim that to free ourselves from passion is the only road to freedom, and yet without passion, what is there of life worth enduring for?

Still, the most common interpretation of freedom is the freedom to choose. Today in a twist of fate, our youths are bombarded by so many choices, so many ways to live, that many of us are frozen by choice in knowing that we can be an astronaut, race car driver, lawyer, banker, writer, artist, athlete, bum or scientist, they fear to reach for one and watch choice evaporate.

As for me, I find freedom only in competence. For even if we have air, water, food, shelter and choice, we are limited most by our ineptitude. The freest person in the world, with all the time and resources, is still bowed and bound by the limitations of their inadequacies.

As a child struggling to read for the first time, I was infuriated by the chains of my incapacity, for I knew what was in those books, stories upon stories, endless shelves to other worlds. And yet with an endless multitude before me, I was stymied by a single sentence, by a single word. Imprisoned by my incompetence.

But I was given the freedom of time to build my ability and eventually every shelf, every book was open to me. I was free.

All of us have experienced this limitation. The first lift we ever rode brought us to the top of a mountain, where we had no hope of getting down. And the lucky within our species were allowed the luxury to pursue something to competence. For with each slide and crash, the mountain eventually opened to us, then the world. Competence set us free. Free to fly.

And so we, the most powerful nation on Earth, have reached an impasse. We have become limited by our inadequacies.

We have lost every war since the second great war, for once we were defenders but somehow we became revengers. Invaders.

Where once we were inventors, the builders of great machines, things on wheels and things with wings, we have now shipped our dreams overseas to let another construct the seams and build our dreams.

Where once we had the highest of higher education, we now enslave our youth to a student loan big enough to buy a home.

Now, we lead in few good things: military spending, emissions per person, obesity, incarceration, cost of education, health care. We have lost something along the way — the wish and the dream to be truly free.

If we want to lead, we must once again become competent enough to fulfill the dream. To know we have fallen is the first step in getting back up.

World Cup and Olympic skier Wiley Maple was born and raised in Aspen.