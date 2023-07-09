Malo Jr.: There’s no planet B

Many climate activists complain about the media’s lack of coverage or the trivialization of the most critical issue of our time, climate change.

That may have been true before the 2015 Paris Climate Accords sounded the alarm, but since then the local newspapers, The Colorado Sun, The Washington Post, and “Democracy Now” have reported on a vast array of climate issues. At least my email server is chuck full of climate information every day.

Evidence of this was Aspen Public Radio’s recent four-part series on climate change printed by The Aspen Times. It was a thorough examination of the looming catastrophe and the ramifications it will have on our daily lives.

You can fact-check ad infinitum, but a reporter’s accuracy ultimately depends of the veracity of their sources. I felt some of Aspen Public Radio’s sources stressed adaption too much in their assessment of the climate action to be taken.

No amount of adaption is going to change the fate of mankind if we don’t kick our fossil fuel addiction and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. Let’s enact a cure rather than treating the symptoms. Leave it in the ground, where it belongs.





We’re all going to adapt to the changing climate anyway. We have to. As the climate geeks often like to say, there is no planet B.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos can zoom around the solar system all they want, but they’re not going to find a viable celestial body in time to avert the most serious effects of climate change.

What if they did? Mankind would probably foul that environment in short order, also.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale