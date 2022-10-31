Mallory: Voting for the future

Letter to the editor

I am voting for Ballot Issue 2B. I am voting for the future — the future protection and maintenance of open spaces of all types, trails (all shapes and sizes), wildlife habitats, and a quality of life for locals and our important visitors.

The city of Aspen’s Open Space & Trails program job is not done. To say so is looking backward in the rearview mirror. This vote is really less about us today, but rather more about future generations and providing them with the resources for the continuation of the good and necessary work for our open spaces, trails, parks, and wildlife habitats. Vote “yes” for the future. Vote “yes” for 2B.

Howie Mallory

Aspen