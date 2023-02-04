Maiolo: Might try paying better

Letter to the editor

On Aspen Public radio, a story was shared about the state of Colorado making it easier for teachers from other states to transfer their license to Colorado. Their hope is trying to recruit more teachers.

You know what would recruit more teachers? Not being one of the lowest paying states for teacher salary. Did you know Colorado is No. 1 for the largest pay gap between college-educated teachers and other college-educated professions? Colorado teachers make 36% less than other professions with similar degrees.

Want more teachers? Make the state No. 1 in teacher salaries.

Brent Maiolo

Science teacher, Carbondale