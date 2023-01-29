Maiolo: Grateful to Thrift Shop

Letter to the editor

Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors.

The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School.

Next time you have a lesson on our local mountains, you may just have a local graduate as your instructor.

Brent Maiolo

Carbondale