Mahaffey: Please don’t pass school bus

Letter to the editor

Aspen School District is back in session, and our school buses have been out and about picking up students again.

As a reminder, it is illegal to pass a school bus that has its lights activated, and we have unfortunately seen close to 20 illegal passes of stopped school buses actively unloading/loading students since we returned on the Jan. 2.

Please help us keep our children safe and stop for any buses that have their red lights flashing and stop signs deployed. Students frequently cross in multiple directions when getting off the bus, so all traffic must remain stopped until the lights are deactivated prior to continuing on your drive.

Reghan Mahaffey

Aspen