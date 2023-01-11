Mahaffey: Don’t park here on school days

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

As a reminder, skier parking is not allowed at any of the Aspen School District parking lots on school days. Due to our limited parking for district-related individuals, anyone skiing can only park on weekends, school breaks, or non-school days.

In addition to this, we have a large semi-truck delivery occurring at Aspen High School this Saturday, Jan. 14, and the high-school parking lot will be closed down, and no parking will be allowed within the lot to allow room for the truck to maneuver and offload.

Please use the parking lot by the middle school on Saturday if needed.

Reghan Mahaffey

Aspen