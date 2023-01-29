Lyon: Get me off this plane!

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Living part time in a ski town has its challenges, but flying into Aspen Airport on a clear day shouldn’t be one of them.

Yesterday, we arrived on time at 1:50 p.m. from LAX with four or five open gates. We were still forced to sit on the tarmac for 45 minutes, waiting for the ground crew to let us park. Urgh!

Our United pilot walked to the terminal with me and said this is the new normal for Aspen arrivals. Not a welcoming way to start a ski vacation, and, from my vantage with all the talk of building a new airport, I’m wondering why we can’t get this one dialed in first.

Curt Lyon

Aspen