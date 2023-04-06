Lowe: No news on Hunt means … what?

Letter to the editor

Great news in Aspen: Mark Hunt’s projects are now moving at a brisk pace and are on track for completion before the end of next year!

At least, that’s how it would seem based on the non-existent coverage of his projects in the press.

The angst of the community has not changed regarding his holes in the ground. The level of construction activity has also not increased noticeably. What has changed? Those who call the shots at the Times and the Daily News.

To editors Don and Andre: You play an important role in holding Hunt’s feet to the fire about his destruction of property and character downtown. Please don’t take that responsibility lightly.

Harry Lowe





Snowmass