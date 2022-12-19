Lowe: Hit a nerve

To no one’s surprise, Ms Milias has once again written a column insulting the lifeblood of this valley, our workers. It was thinly disguised as a noble campaign to deliver accountability to that most notorious kind of black magic: local government organizations dedicated to making sure service industry workers and others on relatively low incomes have somewhere to live.

Just the thought of it makes me shiver.

All kidding aside. Milias is right about one thing: Her brand of elitism and NIMBY-ism masquerading as concern hit a nerve with me. I know I speak for many people in this valley when I say she’s on our last nerve.

Harry Lowe

Snowmass