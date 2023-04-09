Louthis: Rather have home grown

Are Aspen City Manager Sara Ott and the Aspen City Council members tone deaf? Do they not care that every single comment about filling the Aspen police chief position suggested hiring a local candidate?

I attended the meet-and-greet with all candidates present. We had two excellent in-house candidates — Linda Consuegra and Bill Linn who have served the community honorably for decades.

I understand the police chief works at the will of the city manager and City Council, but as a resident I am disappointed you cannot see to promote from within.

Most great leaders I’ve ever known have been promoted from within. I guess we should have filled city manager from someplace else, like maybe Sterling?

Tricia Louthis





Aspen