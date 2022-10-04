Louthis: Buglione committed to compassion

Letter to the editor

As a former deputy, detention officer and dispatcher for almost 30 years, I feel uniquely qualified to endorse Michael Buglione for sheriff.

He is committed to getting improved mental-health services for everyone. He has been a committed board member for the Hope Center for the past 12 years.

He is passionate about keeping the current jail, which was designed to be expanded if necessary. He wants to return the jail to a humanistic, caring, direct-supervision facility, which Bob Braudis felt was one of his greatest achievements.

The current sheriff endorses shipping detainees to the inhumane, militaristic “Boebert” facility downvalley. Of all the jails I visited as a Pitkin County detention officer during transports, Garfield County Jail was the worst.

Buglione intends to be accessible to all of his staff and earn, rather than demand, their respect as great leaders do.





Please vote for Michael Buglione by Nov. 8.

Tricia Louthis

Aspen