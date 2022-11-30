Lofaro: What we’re grateful for

Letter to the editor

Each November, the Buddy Program celebrates our Big and Little Buddies by bringing Buddy Pairs together for a night of games, dining,and dancing at the Caribou Club. We are so grateful to the Caribou Club for making this night possible for our youth and their mentors!

During this event, we recognize our senior pairs, who will be graduating from high school and the Buddy Program this school year, through our Summit Awards. Congratulations to Alondra D, and Alondra V, Angie N , Ashley A, Ashley B, Eliza M, Jackie K, Janette K, Jose M, Kiara G, and Ricardo S!

We also take the time to acknowledge community members and organizations who make a difference in our work! Our 2022 Inspiration Award goes to Alpine Bank, which has donated over $200,000 to the Buddy Program since 2002. Their longtime support has allowed us to continue to grow and serve more youth over the last 20 years, and we are so grateful!

We also acknowledged Norma Canchola as our 2022 Champion Awardee. She is the mom of three grown children who all went through the Buddy Program. She serves on our Board of Directors and is a valued member of the Aspen Family Connections team. She works tirelessly to advocate for youth in our community, with an eye towards inclusion at all times. We are so grateful to have Norma as a part of our team!

Lindsay Lofaro





Aspen