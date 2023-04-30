 Lofaro: Humbled by volunteers for cleanup | AspenTimes.com
Lofaro: Humbled by volunteers for cleanup

Roaring Fork Conservancy was only one year old when we hosted the first Fryingpan River Cleanup. Twenty-five years later, we are excited and humbled that so many from the community continue to volunteer to cleanup our beautiful watershed.

With 160+ volunteers this year, trash was collected from Aspen to New Castle and from Ruedi Reservoir to Carbondale — which equated to filling a 4-yard dumpster worth of trash! 

We also thank our generous sponsors and supporters: Alpine Bank, American Rivers, A Squared Associates, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Eagle County, Jennifer and Cap Grossman, Cornelia Long, Barbara and Jons Milnor, Jean Moore, Odell Brewing, Gerard Tomasso and Sherry Caloia, town of Basalt, Waste Management.

The 25th annual Fryingpan & Beyond River Cleanup was only able to happen because of each of you. Thank you for valuing and protecting our rivers.

Rick Lofaro


Executive Director, Roaring Fork Conservancy

Letter to the Editor
