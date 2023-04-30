Lofaro: Humbled by volunteers for cleanup

Roaring Fork Conservancy was only one year old when we hosted the first Fryingpan River Cleanup. Twenty-five years later, we are excited and humbled that so many from the community continue to volunteer to cleanup our beautiful watershed.

With 160+ volunteers this year, trash was collected from Aspen to New Castle and from Ruedi Reservoir to Carbondale — which equated to filling a 4-yard dumpster worth of trash!

We also thank our generous sponsors and supporters: Alpine Bank, American Rivers, A Squared Associates, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Eagle County, Jennifer and Cap Grossman, Cornelia Long, Barbara and Jons Milnor, Jean Moore, Odell Brewing, Gerard Tomasso and Sherry Caloia, town of Basalt, Waste Management.

The 25th annual Fryingpan & Beyond River Cleanup was only able to happen because of each of you. Thank you for valuing and protecting our rivers.

Rick Lofaro





Executive Director, Roaring Fork Conservancy