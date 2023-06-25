Littlejohn: What the Fed’s rate pause may mean for the stock market

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve paused its interest rate hiking campaign at its June meeting. The Fed had signaled that it wanted to review financial data coming in on the impact its rate increases had on inflation and the overall health of the U.S. economy. The Fed had raised rates at 10 consecutive policy meetings, boosting short-term interest rates from near 0% to approximately 5%.

Even though jobs data continues to come in hot, inflation has actually been cooling since June 2022. The morning prior to the Fed’s recent decision, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May rose by 4%. This is less than half of the 9% peak last June and illustrates that inflation appears to be continuing its slow and steady decline.

The CPI data point undoubtedly went into the Fed’s calculation to hold the line on rates, as did the data on the Producer Price Index for May, which dropped slightly. However, it’s important to remember that the Fed’s target CPI inflation rate is 2%, so while they paused in June, the Fed indicated that more rate hikes might be needed later this year if inflation doesn’t get closer to its long-term target.

The Federal Open Market Committee will make its next decision on interest rate levels at its July 25-26 meeting.

Reaction to previous pauses





We know that the stock market doesn’t like it when the economy is expected to slow, which also gets reflected in the bond market. For one, higher borrowing costs can cause businesses to postpone spending decisions, which can slow economic activity and, in the worst case, tip the country into a recession. Many economists still anticipate a recession in the near future, although they disagree widely on its potential severity. When interest rates rise, like they have over the last year, other investments tend to look more attractive relative to stocks on a risk/reward basis.

In the past, however, when the Fed has paused rate hikes, investors have tended to become a bit more “risk on,” which has, in turn, boosted stock prices.

U.S. stock prices are often represented by the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index has trended higher during the past six cycles when the Fed rate increases peaked. In fact, the medium return of the S&P 500 for the 3-, 12- and 30 months following the peak were +8%, +19%, and +62%, respectively. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but the numbers are certainly encouraging.

Looking ahead

As previously mentioned, it’s currently uncertain whether the Fed has finished raising rates for this cycle or if it is merely pausing. However, market participants don’t really seem to be buying what Fed Chair Jerome Powell is trying to sell when it comes to what’s next for short-term rates.

Powell signaled that two more rate increases may still be in store for later this year and also said that “we’re talking about a couple of years out” before the Fed might actually start to cut rates.

But that scenario is not what market participants are anticipating. They see only one more rate increase later this year, and the consensus sees interest rates beginning to trend lower as early as December 2023.

To Powell’s credit, he indicated that the Fed hasn’t yet decided on July’s policy move, which means all eyes will continue to watch key economic data like growth forecasts, unemployment projections, and the CPI. The Cleveland Fed, which publishes the widely followed Inflation Nowcasting tool, is forecasting a 3% annual rate for the CPI this month.

One can definitely understand why Fed Chair Jerome Powell might tend to be conservative with his interest rate outlook. He is the same Fed Chair who tried to convince investors that inflation was “transitory” back in early 2021. He may not want his legacy as Fed Chair to be that he underestimated inflation – twice!

Navigating monetary policy in recent years has been extremely challenging. That’s at least partially due to the fact that financial markets are inherently unpredictable and fluctuations in both interest rates and inflation are a normal part of the economic landscape. I’m sure the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help either. Despite the gyrations, with each Fed meeting, it’s becoming clearer that we are getting closer to the end of the current rate-hike cycle.

Brian Littlejohn, MBA, CFP®, CFA is the founder of Sherwood Wealth Management, an independent registered investment advisor firm that specializes in inherited wealth. He lives in Woody Creek and works with clients in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.

