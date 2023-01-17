Lieb: Obviously clueless

Letter to the editor

Don Rogers (“Sure that’s Aspen’s soul spoiled?” Jan. 16), you are obviously new in town and don’t get it. I suppose that’s one of the reasons that The Aspen Times has been overtaken by the Daily News as preferred by the real locals.

Can’t wait to see the letters to the editor, but maybe you won’t print the negative ones — just as you fired columnists who contradicted your take on Aspen.

Maddy Lieb

Aspen

Editor’s note: No columnists have been fired from The Aspen Times, at least not in the past year or two.