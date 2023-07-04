Libby: No code, little ethics on Supreme Court

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

It was good to see the article in Sunday’s paper by Mark Sherman on the U.S. Supreme Court. This sacred forum that is supposed to lead the balance of power and fairness in this country has found ways to do the opposite through decisions that come from a political agenda and not the constitutional premise they are supposed to independently support.

The effort to subordinate women and take their physical autonomy from them, encouraging some states to criminalize self-directed and physician-provided medical care for women; undermining decades of effort to balance the scales of racial and ethnic discrimination; dismantling progress LGBTQ issues are a partial list that reflect political bias without regard to public opinion or impact.

Our lower federal courts have a formal code of ethics that provides explicit guidelines such as when judges should recuse themselves from a case due to potential conflicts of interest or rules for outside activities and speaking engagements.

The Supreme Court has no such code of ethics and refuses to discuss or impose one on themselves. To hear that they are impervious to influence when taking generous gifts from wealthy individuals is ludicrous.

The government has imposed rules on what doctors can receive from drug companies, the Sunshine Act, because research has shown even a pad of paper or a restaurant meal influences one’s prescribing habits. Everything that is gifted must be within a specified category and publicly reported. Doctors’ decisions and advice on your health care are dramatic and carry a heavy load of liability.





How can we have a Supreme Court with no code of ethics or accountable public record of gifts of influence?

Russell Libby, MD

Snowmass